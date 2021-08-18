Bibb County Sheriff’s office looking for Macon man reported missing Wednesday morning

Eddie Collier Jr., 64 BCSO

The Bibb County Sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing person.

Eddie Collier Jr. was last seen on Aug. 12 after he was released from a local hospital. He was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Collier is as a 5-foot-8, 160-pound Black man with gray and white hair and a beard, according to the sheriff’s office. Collier reportedly lived in a house on Robert Henry Street and was known to spend time in the Houston Avenue area. He reportedly has several “medical issues,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about Eddie Collier Jr. can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.