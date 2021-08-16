This reality TV host visited a local salvage shop in Macon. Did you see him?

The host of a popular home renovation, reality TV show visited Macon this week and dropped into a local store for supplies.

Ty Pennington, the former television host of ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, and his partner Kellee Merrell stopped by 7th Street Salvage’s warehouse Monday to find “some fun and unique architectural pieces,” according to the store’s Facebook post.

“It was great visiting with them and we can’t wait to see them put these items to good use!” read the Facebook post.

@thetypennington stopped by our warehouse today and found some fun and unique architectural pieces to take with him! It... Posted by 7th Street Salvage on Monday, August 16, 2021

7th Street Salvage has two locations. They started at 230 Seventh Street as an architectural salvage store where people can find antique and vintage architectural items. They recently closed their second location at 592 Second Street for renovations, but they opened Aug. 14. The second location sells items from vendors that make everything from candles to jewelry to baked goods.

Although the Second Street location opens during the week, the warehouse on Seventh Street typically opens on Fridays and the first Saturday of each month. The business posts to their Facebook and Instagram accounts if they change their hours or days of operation.

Ty Pennington rose to fame for his role as a carpenter on The Learning Channel’s “Trading Spaces,” and hosted ABC’s Extreme Makeover for nearly 9 years.

Pennington is working on a new show with HGTV called Ty Breaker where he tries to help families find ways to make their homes work for them while a guess designer tries to show the families how a new home could work for them. The families have to decide whether to move or renovated.

The last time The Telegraph reported Ty Pennington visiting Middle Georgia was in 2015 when he was visiting Dr. Todd Kinnebrew, who works at OrthoGeorgia in Warner Robins, to fix some back problems.

The reality TV star, who is from Atlanta, Georgia, recently got engaged to Merrell, according to People Magazine.

