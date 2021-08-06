High speed may have been factor in crash that killed man, Monroe County sheriff says

Speed may have been a contributing factor in a one-car crash that killed a Monroe County man on Thursday evening, the sheriff there said Friday.

The wreck happened at about 6 p.m. on Lassiter Road, south of Indian Springs and a few miles east of Georgia Highway 42, about 10 miles north of Forsyth.

The man who died, Thomas Wade Blessitt, was at the wheel of a Hyundai Sonata, which sheriff’s officials said in a statement shot off the road in a curve east of Blue Ridge School Road before it toppled onto its side and struck a tree.

The statement said that before the car wrecked it veered across the road’s centerline and into the eastbound lane, at which point Blessitt apparently over-corrected and lost control of the car.