Local

High speed may have been factor in crash that killed man, Monroe County sheriff says

Speed may have been a contributing factor in a one-car crash that killed a Monroe County man on Thursday evening, the sheriff there said Friday.

The wreck happened at about 6 p.m. on Lassiter Road, south of Indian Springs and a few miles east of Georgia Highway 42, about 10 miles north of Forsyth.

The man who died, Thomas Wade Blessitt, was at the wheel of a Hyundai Sonata, which sheriff’s officials said in a statement shot off the road in a curve east of Blue Ridge School Road before it toppled onto its side and struck a tree.

The statement said that before the car wrecked it veered across the road’s centerline and into the eastbound lane, at which point Blessitt apparently over-corrected and lost control of the car.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service