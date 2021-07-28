Man ejected from SUV, killed after crashing into concrete barrier on I-75 in Macon

A man was killed Wednesday in Macon when the Chevrolet SUV he was driving veered off Interstate 75 near Eisehhower Parkway and struck a concrete barrier in the freeway’s median, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said.

In a statement describing the 2 p.m. crash, the officials said the SUV was headed south on the freeway when it crashed near an on-ramp at Eisenhower Parkway on the city’s southeast side.

“The driver was found ejected from the vehicle” and later pronounced dead, the statement said, adding that a passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was being treated at a local hospital.

Further details were not immediately available.