Local

Man ejected from SUV, killed after crashing into concrete barrier on I-75 in Macon

A man was killed Wednesday in Macon when the Chevrolet SUV he was driving veered off Interstate 75 near Eisehhower Parkway and struck a concrete barrier in the freeway’s median, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said.

In a statement describing the 2 p.m. crash, the officials said the SUV was headed south on the freeway when it crashed near an on-ramp at Eisenhower Parkway on the city’s southeast side.

“The driver was found ejected from the vehicle” and later pronounced dead, the statement said, adding that a passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was being treated at a local hospital.

Further details were not immediately available.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service