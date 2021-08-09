Local
Waterfalls, lakes, more: These Middle GA properties are on the market for $1M or more
Outside of Macon, Middle Georgia has plenty of properties worth more than $1 million.
Three homes with unique architecture, several acres of land and plenty of space for entertaining are for sale Macon’s surrounding counties.
Here is a list of local houses for sale for more than $1 million on Zillow, an online real estate marketplace:
579 Pea Ridge Road, Juliette
An 8,000-square-foot mansion sits on more than 100 acres of land in Monroe County, and the home features six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half bathroom.
The property also features a cabin, an 11-acre lake with docks and a greenhouse. The home has three garage spaces, a finished basement that includes a bedroom, bathroom and room for a wine cellar, a workshop and a gazebo.
Price: $1,600,000
Price per square feet: $200
Year built: 1997
Lot: 101.54
643 Bowen Hill Road, Haddock
With a stocked 12-acre pond, this home feature six bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half bathrooms as well as large rooms with cathedral ceilings and large porches and balconies.
The property features a garage, a copper water fountain and several built in bookcases.
Price: $1,300,000
Year built: 2006
601 River Overlook, Forsyth
This 5,270-square-foot home features custom cabinetry, hand scraped floors, a formal dining room and an open kitchen next to the living room with a stone fireplace.
With six bedroom, four full bathroom and three half bathrooms, this home has plenty of space for entertaining. The property includes a covered back deck and patio near the waterfall and a finished guest house.
Price: $1,100,000
Price per square feet: $209
Year built: 2005
Lot: 2.11 acres
