No arrests yet in weekend boat crash that killed one on Lake Tobosofkee

Fish N Pig announced on social media that the restaurant will remained closed until August 3 after a boating accident involving staff members claimed the life of assistant manager William Childs. jvorhees@macon.com

An investigation continues into a boat wreck on Lake Tobosofkee last weekend that killed one person and injured six.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Mark McKinnon said no arrests have been made in the early Saturday morning crash.

A pontoon boat with seven passengers and a two-passenger cigarette boat crashed around 1:40 a.m. Saturday. The pontoon boat was carrying seven employees of Fish N Pig, a local restaurant situated on the shore of Lake Tobosofkee.

William Childs, 22, died following the crash. His funeral service is today. Childs was an assistant manager at Fish N Pig, according to social media posts from the restaurant. Six other passengers injured in the crash have since been released from a local hospital.

According to the DNR, occupants of the cigarette boat abandoned their vessel and left the scene, but were located at a nearby house.

In a Facebook post, Fish N Pig staff wrote they will be temporarily closed while they grieve the loss of their employee.

“Due to our tragedy we will be closed until Tuesday August 3rd,” the Facebook post read. “This will give us a chance for our staff to heal both physically and mentally.”

DNR’s Critical Incident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.