Man killed after crashing into guard rail from I-75 northbound lane in Macon

Stock Image

A man driving north on I-75 through Bibb County died after he hit a guard rail and was ejected from his car Saturday evening.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a 31-year-old man was driving north on I-75 near Hardeman Avenue in a Ford Crown Victoria when his car left the road and hit a guard rail. The man was found partially ejected from the car and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured in the crash. The man’s identity has not been released because his family has not been notified.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.