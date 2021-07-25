Two arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Perry man Saturday evening

Police arrested two Middle Georgians Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting in Perry earlier that evening.

Perry police arrested Cornelius Reyshawn Wallace Murray, 19 of Americus, and Natajah Sincere Culpepper, 18 of Centerville, and charged them in connection with the death of Willie Jacox, a 77-year-old man who police found shot to death at the Mason Terrace Apartments on Ridge Court.

Perry police were called out to the address around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, and discovered Jacox unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers were told a man and a woman had been seen walking away quickly from the scene, and police found Murray and Culpepper a short time later.

Murray was charged with murder and Culpeper with murder/party to a crime. Both are being held in the Houston County jail.