Dinosaurs, concerts and ‘abstract comedy experience’ on Macon’s calendar this weekend

Head west on U.S. Highway 80 this weekend and just past the Interstate 475 bridge you might see dinosaurs roaming the earth.

Stick closer downtown on Riverside Drive and you might see comedians doing who knows what.

The dinosaurs — all of them of the animatronic-puppetry nature — are part of Jurassic Jungle’s 14 “Macon Jurassic Jungle Live” showings going on throughout the weekend at Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Pkwy.

The people at Jurassic Jungle didn’t return calls but their website at www.jurassicjungle.org indicates though their shows are flashy and loud and you might dance with a triceratops, hunt with a raptor or roar with a tyrannosaurus roaming through the audience, it’s not too scary for young kids. In fact, it seems targeted to kids with children under 2 admitted free.

Billed as “an animal sanctuary for dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures,” the site goes on to say organizers “believe in inspiring curiosity and a love of natural history through immersive, educational productions …”

The Jurassic Jungle folks started the family-owned and operated non-profit business by doing more than 80 shows at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo then took it on the road.

With easing COVID-19 restrictions, the dinosaurs are on the road again, not afraid of extinction. You might have even spotted them roaming around Macon already promoting the shows. That marks quite a contrast between now and a year ago in the thick of the pandemic when most of what there was to do was sit at home eager to get out and about.

Don’t worry, the comedian thing is coming up, but speaking of being able to get out and about take a gander first at some of the wide-ranging things to do this weekend besides sitting at home – if you’re so inclined.

Many are free.

Lance Ruckus plays the Society Garden at 2389 Ingleside Ave. Friday at 8 p.m. It’s free and more information is at www.facebook.com/thesocietygarden and at its Facebook events page.

Saturday at 10:30 a.m. there’s a pop-up wildlife program at Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, 1207 Emery Hwy. It’s free and more information is at www.facebook.com/ocmulgeemoundsnps and at its Facebook events page.

Sports doesn’t usually make the lists but this does: Macon Love’s G.U.F.F Summer 7s Rugby Tournament Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central City Park. It’s free and information is at www.facebook.com/maconrugby.

The Douglass Theatre presents “Jazz in the Courtyard” Sunday at 7 p.m. at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. It’s free and information is at www.douglasstheatre.org.

There’s always something at the Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Rd., including a contemporary glass show through August. Entry is free for members and children 2 and under. Adult entry is $10, children 3-17 $5, senior citizens 62 and up and military members are $8. College students with ID are $7. More information is at www.masmacon.org.

Now for the comedians.

Startup Studios is hosting their “Funny How? An Abstract Comedy Experience” on Sunday from 8-10 p.m. at 1055 Riverside Dr., just east of Rose Hill Cemetery.

The event is free with reservations and information with links to make reservations is at www.macon365.com, www.facebook.com/maconstartup, and www.startupstudios.weebly.com under Classes and Events.

Startup is a studio space, gallery, meeting spot and craft beer place opened by Yen-Ting Chiu Yen and Bryan M. Beck. She has an art focus on ceramics and he on glasswork and metal fabrication.

Both are truly entrepreneurial, also.

Beck said “Funny How?” isn’t bizarre in a risqué sense though the material can get R-rated. But he said in a performance or situational sense, things get bizarre indeed.

“The best way to describe it is as an abstract comedy show that takes the comedian’s normal routines and throws in a bit of TV’s ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ style improvisation. Before their set, performers draw instructions on something mental or improvisational they have to do or add into their act so you’re going to get a different, funny experience no matter how many times you may have seen the comedian. Like one time, the challenge was to do the routine dressed and acting like Bob Ross, the TV art instructor. They had to do it like he would. Another time someone had to perform blindfolded with earmuffs. It can get crazy.”

Startup co-presents the shows each month with Clockwork Comedy, a comedy production organization headed by Patrick Cunningham.

Yen and Beck’s art is worth a look – she has a penchant for ceramic cats if you’re a cat person – but their entrepreneurial gifts shine through with events like “Funny How?” and artist meetups, critique nights, their in-house craft beer selection and Saturday beer tastings from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and doing things like helping Storytellers Macon get through COVID days by having their shows on property behind the studio.

“We came here wanting to be part of the community and wanting to do more than be artists out on our own,” Beck said “We’re always trying to find new things to do, new things to dip our toes in. In the next month or two, we’ll be partnering with Hailey’s Lounge which is opening on Ingleside to do a bike night. There’s not one in town and I’m into motorcycles myself so instead of going to Forsyth or Warner Robins for the closest bike nights I figured we’d join up with them to bring one here for socializing, food and talking motorcycles.”

As you’re out and about, be wise, be safe, but be glad folks are again presenting so many diverse things to do – and take advantage.

Contact writer Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.