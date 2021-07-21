Local

Knight, Macon-Bibb announce ‘transformational’ $3.2 million for affordable housing

Finding a nice, affordable place to live in Macon is not always easy, and its a challenge made more difficult by the pandemic and subsequent housing squeeze.

But the Knight Foundation, Historic Macon and county leaders want to change that.

Some $3.2 million — half of it from a Knight grant, the other half from Macon-Bibb County’s available American Rescue Plan Act money — will fund efforts to build new rental units and renovate existing ones in core Macon and the Beall’s Hill community.

The Knight grant was announced at a press conference on Monday, and the Macon-Bibb County commissioners approved the matching funds during Tuesday evening’s commission meeting.

“Knight supports inclusive, equitable, and engaged communities, so we are thrilled to invest in an initiative where neighborhood residents are so deeply involved in the creation of more affordable housing,” Lynn Murphey, Knight’s Macon program director, said Monday. “We have worked with both NewTown and Historic Macon and have seen the impact of their work in community.”

The $1.6 million allocation from the county represents a portion of the first round of American Rescue Plan Act money doled out by the federal government. The county plans to use that initial $18 million to address food deserts, blight, fund the Brookdale Warming Center and more. Macon could eventually receive around $74 million from the federal government under the American Rescue Plan.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to make transformational change in people’s lives for years to come,” Mayor Lester Miller said. “This is work that is going to lift our entire community.”

The effort also reflects a shift in focus from NewTown Macon from downtown to neighboring communities.

“This is a pivotal moment in NewTown’s history, to be able to transition from the central business district to the attached neighborhoods and be able to make a difference,” Rogers said.

Profile Image of Caleb Slinkard
Caleb Slinkard
Caleb Slinkard is the senior editor of the Macon Telegraph, moving to Middle Georgia in February of 2020. Caleb has previously worked as the managing editor of the El Dorado (Ark.) News-Times, the executive editor of the Norman (Okla.) Transcript and the executive editor of the Greenville (Texas) Herald-Banner. He’s a graduate of Texas A&M University-Commerce and enjoys reading, writing and watching the Dallas Mavericks or Texas Rangers in his spare time.
