Roberta chemical plant fire prompts officials to issue shelter-in-place warning

A fire at a Roberta chemical plant prompted local officials to warn residents to shelter-in-place as Crawford County firefighters battle the blaze.

Crawford County Emergency Management Agency Director Ricky Sharon said a text alert was sent to Roberta residents, urging them to shelter-in-place, after a fire broke out at the Olin Epoxy location.

The alert warned residents to stay away from the area on Industrial Parkway due to heat from the fire and the release of dangerous airborne toxins. The fire is now under control.

Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies have set a road block half a mile from the scene. Olin Epoxy has 11 locations across the North America and produces, among other items, flame-retardant systems.

The Telegraph will update this story with more information when it becomes available.