Part of I-16 closed indefinitely after trailer slams into bridge 78 miles east of Macon

A “dump trailer” struck the Ga. 86 bridge over Interstate 16 about 78 miles east of downtown Macon early Thursday.
A “dump trailer” struck the Ga. 86 bridge over Interstate 16 about 78 miles east of downtown Macon early Thursday. Georgia Department of Transportation

A portion of Interstate 16 was shut down indefinitely Thursday after a “dump trailer” truck struck the Ga. 86 bridge northeast of Soperton, about 78 miles east of Macon.

Georgia Department of Transportation officials said the impact shifted the overpass nearly 6 feet.

The bridge spans the freeway, the state’s main east-west route between Macon and Savannah, in a rural area between Swainsboro and Soperton.

Details of the incident were not immediately available, but a photograph from the scene showed the trailer, its bottom on the interstate below, leaning on the overpass.

“There is currently no time frame for when the closure will be removed and ... lanes will reopen,” officials said in a statement.

A 7-mile detour was noted as follows:

Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
