Suspicious device dug up along Macon road turns out to be ‘old grenade’

A construction crew dug up what was described as an “old grenade” along Jeffersonville Road in Macon on Monday.

The road was closed around its 2100 block, which includes the Recreation Road area, while the device was examined. The road was reopened about an hour later.

Bibb County sheriff’s officials said in a statement that the “suspicious device” was reportedly found about 9:30 a.m. by some construction workers.

The officials said the “old, military-style grenade” may be a relic from nearby Camp Wheeler.