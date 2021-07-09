Local

House hunting? Here are 5 homes for sale between Vineville, Ingleside avenues in Macon

Houses are being sold quickly in Macon and Middle Georgia as the demand for homes continues to soar.

The amount of units sold in Bibb County rose 24% in June compared to May and 39% compared to June 2020, and the median sales price increased 16% in June compared to May, according to Georgia MLS.

Here are five homes that are for sale between Ingleside and Vineville avenues in Macon.

127 Rogers Avenue

The 2,779-square-foot home at 127 Rogers Avenue has five bedrooms and three full bathrooms, one of which has a clawfoot bathtub, and the historic home has been renovated with new flooring and appliances.

The property also features a guest house or apartment above a three car garage and a pergola and large front porch. Two bedrooms are on the first floor with two bathrooms and an office, kitchen, living room and formal dining room. The second floor has three bedrooms, one full bathroom and a bonus room.

2402 Clayton Street

This home on a corner lot on Clayton Street and Corbin Avenue has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms along with garage space.

The 2,066-square-foot home has had renovations and upgrades.

138 Rogers Avenue

After living and maintaining the home for 40 years, the current owners are selling this three bedroom and two bathroom home with wood floors, exquisite fireplace mantels and a fresh coat of paint.

Entering the home, the foyer has a brass and crystal chandelier, and the first floor includes a living room, dining room, den, and sunroom off of the kitchen. The upstairs has the three bedrooms, laundry room and a nursery or office connected to the main bedroom.

308 Corbin Avenue

Situated on a corner lot minutes from Ingleside Village, this 1,878-square-foot home has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms that have been updated, hardwood floors and a spacious living area.

The property also has a private fenced yard.

271 Vista Circle

With 2,468 square feet, this home has four bedrooms and three full bathrooms along with a large yard.

The home has a basement with an in-floor hot tub, and the hardwood floors in the kitchen and dining room were recently sanded and refinished.

Jenna Eason
Jenna Eason creates serviceable news around culture, business and people who make a difference in the Macon community for The Telegraph. Jenna joined The Telegraph staff as a Peyton Anderson Fellow and multimedia reporter after graduating from Mercer University in May 2018 with a journalism degree and interning at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jenna has covered issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Middle Georgia elections and protests for the Middle Georgia community and Telegraph readers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service