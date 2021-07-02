Woman killed in crash on I-75 Friday afternoon in Macon, coroner says

Stock Image

A woman driving a Toyota died after her vehicle flipped on I-75 between Forsyth Street and the I-16/I-75 split in Macon Friday afternoon.

Bibb County coroner Leon Jones said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. and northbound traffic on I-75 is backed up as emergency vehicles respond. The woman’s identity has not been released. Jones did not report any other injuries.

