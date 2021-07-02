Local

Woman killed in crash on I-75 Friday afternoon in Macon, coroner says

A woman driving a Toyota died after her vehicle flipped on I-75 between Forsyth Street and the I-16/I-75 split in Macon Friday afternoon.

Bibb County coroner Leon Jones said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. and northbound traffic on I-75 is backed up as emergency vehicles respond. The woman’s identity has not been released. Jones did not report any other injuries.

The Telegraph will update this story as more information becomes available.

