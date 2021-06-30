Macon mother of 5-month-old twins killed when car smashes into tree, coroner says

A 28-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning when the car she was driving ran off the road and struck a tree near the intersection of Houston Road and Ga. 247, authorities said.

The victim, Kimberly Fields, of Macon, was at the wheel of a 2009 Chevrolet Impala and riding alone about 7 a.m. when the car veered off the road and crashed into a tree, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

Fields was the mother of 5-month-old twins, Jones said.

The coroner said that on impact with a tree, the car’s engine was knocked some 100 feet from the vehicle.