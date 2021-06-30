Local

Macon mother of 5-month-old twins killed when car smashes into tree, coroner says

A 28-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning when the car she was driving ran off the road and struck a tree near the intersection of Houston Road and Ga. 247, authorities said.

The victim, Kimberly Fields, of Macon, was at the wheel of a 2009 Chevrolet Impala and riding alone about 7 a.m. when the car veered off the road and crashed into a tree, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

Fields was the mother of 5-month-old twins, Jones said.

The coroner said that on impact with a tree, the car’s engine was knocked some 100 feet from the vehicle.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service