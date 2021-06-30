Local

What you need to know if you’re attending the Warner Robins July 4 celebration event

Fourth of July is coming up, and the City of Warner Robins is in full swing preparing for the annual Independence Day Celebration.

Although the celebration was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Middle Georgia residence will be able to enjoy music, food and fireworks Friday at the McConnell-Talbert Stadium.

Here’s what you need to know about the event.

The headliners

Jimmie Allen, named 2021’s Country New Male Artist of the Year by the Academy of Country Music, is the headliner for the celebration, according to the city’s website.

Allen had two No. 1 hits on his debut album Mercury Lane with his song “Best Shot” reaching No. 1 for three weeks in 2018 and “Make Me Want To” in 2019.

Callista Clark and Leah Belle Faser will also be performing at the event, and when the gates open at 5 p.m. , AJ the DJ will open for the night’s entertainment.

The details

On Friday night, the gates on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Davis Drive will open at 5 p.m., and the event will begin around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release.

The fireworks show is scheduled to start around 9:45 p.m. depending on the weather.

Demon Valley Drive will be closed to all traffic starting at 3 p.m. Friday, and South Davis Drive will be closed for the duration of the fireworks show.

Parking

People will be allowed to park in 10 designated areas.

Updated parking 2021.jpg
City of Warner Robins Special to The Telegraph

Pets aren’t allowed

There are a number of items that people are not allowed to bring to the stadium.

Here is a list of items people are allowed to bring to the stadium.

All items will be searched and people are subject to be searched, according to the release.

Jenna Eason
Jenna Eason creates serviceable news around culture, business and people who make a difference in the Macon community for The Telegraph. Jenna joined The Telegraph staff as a Peyton Anderson Fellow and multimedia reporter after graduating from Mercer University in May 2018 with a journalism degree and interning at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jenna has covered issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Middle Georgia elections and protests for the Middle Georgia community and Telegraph readers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service