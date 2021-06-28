Local

Woman, 74, struck and killed by 18-wheeler on Vineville Avenue in Macon

A 74-year-old woman was killed Monday afternoon when an 18-wheeler struck her on Vineville Avenue in Macon, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

The woman, who was believed to have been walking along the 2000 block of Vineville near the Forest Avenue intersection just west of Interstate 75, died at the scene just before 5 p.m., Jones said.

Bibb sheriff’s officials said in a statement that the tractor-trailer was turning east off Forest Avenue onto Vineville as the woman began crossing the street at a crosswalk.

The statement said the woman “collided with the rear portion of the 18-wheeler and fell under the trailer.”

