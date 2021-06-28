Woman dies after she’s pinned between forklift and roll of paper at Macon warehouse, coroner says

A woman died Monday after she was pinned between a large roll of a paper and a forklift at a southeast Macon warehouse, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

The woman, Lawanda Hicks, 56, of Reynolds, died shortly after 11 a.m. in the emergency room at a county hospital, Jones said.

Hicks was said to have been checking on a roll of paper at the Gilmer warehouse where she worked at the south end of Mead Road in an industrial area.

“The guy on the forklift didn’t see her,” Jones said, adding that it was not immediately clear how Hicks became stuck between the paper roll and the forklift.