How common are earthquakes in Middle Georgia, and what causes them?

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Macon early Sunday morning, an earthquake too small to do significant damage, but one that several Maconites have reported hearing or feeling.

Earthquakes aren’t common in Georgia (you probably know that). But how uncommon? Over the past 120 years, just over 400 earthquake have been reported, according to USGS.

In 2018, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Tennessee was felt in Atlanta, but you have to go back to 1984 to find one that large with an epicenter in Georgia, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

That’s partly because Georgia doesn’t have any “clearly defined active faults,” with most seismic activity in northwest Georgia along the Brevard fault zone. Comparatively, Californians experienced almost 6,800 earthquakes between 2.0 and 3.0 magnitude in 2020 alone.

Georgia’s history with earthquakes

The largest earthquake ever in Georgia occurred in 1914, a 4.5 magnitude with an epicenter near Madison in Morgan County. A 4.8 was felt in Georgia a year earlier, that that quake’s epicenter was in South Carolina.

Sunday’s tremor was the first reported by the USGS with an epicenter near Macon (you can report if you felt it here). A 2.2 quake was recorded near Milledgeville back in 2010.

According to a 2009 study by Dr. Leland Long, a retired professor in the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Georgia Tech, quakes in Middle Georgia can feel more significant due to their depth.

“The shallow depths of the central Georgia earthquakes explain the unusually high intensities observed near their epicenters,” he wrote. “In central Georgia, magnitude 2.5 to 3.0 earthquakes are often felt with Modified Mercalli Intensity V. By comparison, intensity V usually requires a magnitude 4 earthquake in areas where the focal depth is 10 to 15 km.”

What do in during an earthquake

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency recommends you take the following actions during a strong earthquake:

Profile Image of Caleb Slinkard
Caleb Slinkard
Caleb Slinkard is the senior editor of the Macon Telegraph, moving to Middle Georgia in February of 2020. Caleb has previously worked as the managing editor of the El Dorado (Ark.) News-Times, the executive editor of the Norman (Okla.) Transcript and the executive editor of the Greenville (Texas) Herald-Banner. He’s a graduate of Texas A&M University-Commerce and enjoys reading, writing and watching the Dallas Mavericks or Texas Rangers in his spare time.
