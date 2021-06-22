Local

From a concert to a fireworks show, here’s how to celebrate July 4th in Middle Georgia

The Fourth of July is coming up and Middle Georgia is bustling with activities for people to celebrate the holiday.

Although the firework display at Lake Tobesofkee has been postponed due to construction at Sandy Beach Park, Middle Georgia cities will have displays throughout Independence Day weekend.

Here is a list of the events happening in Middle Georgia on July 4th weekend.

Freedom for All

The Freedom for All Macon Solidarity Walk and Run will host its second annual event where people from all cultures and backgrounds walk together in solidarity to confront Macon’s history of racial injustices and to build a better future.

Warner Robins Independence Day Concert

Warner Robins is hosting its annual Independence Day Concert with Jimmie Allen as the headliner.

Lane Southern Orchards’ July 4th Celebration

At Lane Southern Orchards’ July 4th Celebration, there will be a Kids Play Zone with two water slides and plenty of food to feed the whole family.

Independence Day Fireworks

The City of Dublin will have a fireworks display along with food vendors and activities for the family.

Perry’s Freedom Fireworks

Middle Georgia people can spend the holiday eating food, listening to music and watching fireworks at Perry’s Freedom Fireworks event.

Jenna Eason
Jenna Eason creates serviceable news around culture, business and people who make a difference in the Macon community for The Telegraph.
