From a concert to a fireworks show, here’s how to celebrate July 4th in Middle Georgia

The Fourth of July is coming up and Middle Georgia is bustling with activities for people to celebrate the holiday.

Although the firework display at Lake Tobesofkee has been postponed due to construction at Sandy Beach Park, Middle Georgia cities will have displays throughout Independence Day weekend.

Here is a list of the events happening in Middle Georgia on July 4th weekend.

Freedom for All

The Freedom for All Macon Solidarity Walk and Run will host its second annual event where people from all cultures and backgrounds walk together in solidarity to confront Macon’s history of racial injustices and to build a better future.

When : July 4 at 9 a.m.

: July 4 at 9 a.m. Where : Starts at Rosa Parks Square in downtown Macon

: Starts at Rosa Parks Square in downtown Macon Cost : Free

: Free More information: www.maconfreedomforall.com

Warner Robins Independence Day Concert

Warner Robins is hosting its annual Independence Day Concert with Jimmie Allen as the headliner.

When : July 2 at 5 p.m.

: July 2 at 5 p.m. Where : McConnell-Talbert Stadium, 401 S Davis Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088

: McConnell-Talbert Stadium, 401 S Davis Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Cost: Free

Lane Southern Orchards’ July 4th Celebration

At Lane Southern Orchards’ July 4th Celebration, there will be a Kids Play Zone with two water slides and plenty of food to feed the whole family.

When : July 4th from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

: July 4th from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Where : Lane Southern Orchards, 50 Lane Rd, Fort Valley, GA 31030

: Lane Southern Orchards, 50 Lane Rd, Fort Valley, GA 31030 Cost : $12 for all day access to the Kids Play Zone

: $12 for all day access to the Kids Play Zone More information: www.lanesouthernorchards.com/upcoming-events/july-4th-celebration/

Independence Day Fireworks

The City of Dublin will have a fireworks display along with food vendors and activities for the family.

When : July 3 from 5-10 p.m.

: July 3 from 5-10 p.m. Where : Southern Pines Regional Park, 575 Southern Pines Rd, Dublin, GA 31021

: Southern Pines Regional Park, 575 Southern Pines Rd, Dublin, GA 31021 Cost : Free

: Free More information: www.visitdublinga.org/events/independence-day-fireworks/

Perry’s Freedom Fireworks

Middle Georgia people can spend the holiday eating food, listening to music and watching fireworks at Perry’s Freedom Fireworks event.

When : July 4 at 6 p.m.

: July 4 at 6 p.m. Where : Georgia National Fairgrounds, 401 Golden Isles Pkwy, Perry, GA 31069

: Georgia National Fairgrounds, 401 Golden Isles Pkwy, Perry, GA 31069 More information: www.perrygachamber.com/independence-parade-freedom-fireworks