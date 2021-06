A Macon man is dead after a house fire in East Macon started shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The fire occurred at 740 Magnolia Drive off Jeffersonville Road near Emery Highway. Etheridge Cecil, 68, was pronounced dead at 2:39 a.m. at a local hospital by deputy coroner Ronnie Miley.

Miley said that there did not seem to be anything suspicious about the fire but that it was under investigation.