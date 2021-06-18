Swimming area at Lake Tobesofkee’s Arrowhead Park closed due to high level of E. coli

Middle Georgians hoping to cool off this weekend at Lake Tobesofkee may have to adjust their plans after the swimming area at Arrowhead Park was closed indefinitely due to E. coli.

According to the Macon Water Authority, a routine test of the swimming area revealed a “high level” of E. coli bacteria in the water, possibly due to geese and other wildlife.

More samples are being sent to MWA for testing, and the swimming area at nearby Claystone Park is open after it received good test results. Sandy Beach, however, is closed for construction.

Arrowhead Park has been closed for similar reasons in the past, including back in 2019.