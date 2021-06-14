5 injured in Baldwin County wreck after driver falls asleep at the wheel, GSP says

Breaking News Graphic

Five people were injured in an early-morning crash that left one with a broken femur.

Trooper First Class Kevin Kirby with the Georgia State Patrol said a Chevrolet Suburban carrying four people crossed the center line and hit a Ford Fusion head-on. The driver of the Suburban was heading into Milledgeville on Highway 22 from Sparta when he fell asleep at the wheel, Kirby said.

All four people in the Suburban were injured in the accident but had no life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Fusion suffered a broken leg. There were no passengers in the Fusion.

Anyone with information on the accident can contact the GSP’s Milledgeville office at 478-445-4718.