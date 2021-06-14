Local

5 injured in Baldwin County wreck after driver falls asleep at the wheel, GSP says

Breaking News Graphic
Breaking News Graphic

Five people were injured in an early-morning crash that left one with a broken femur.

Trooper First Class Kevin Kirby with the Georgia State Patrol said a Chevrolet Suburban carrying four people crossed the center line and hit a Ford Fusion head-on. The driver of the Suburban was heading into Milledgeville on Highway 22 from Sparta when he fell asleep at the wheel, Kirby said.

All four people in the Suburban were injured in the accident but had no life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Fusion suffered a broken leg. There were no passengers in the Fusion.

Anyone with information on the accident can contact the GSP’s Milledgeville office at 478-445-4718.

Justin Baxley
Justin Baxley is the fan life reporter at The Telegraph and writes stories centered around entertainment, food and sports in the Macon community. Justin joined the Telegraph staff after graduating from Mercer University in May 2017 with a degree in criminal justice and journalism. During his time at Mercer he served as the sports editor for The Cluster.
  Comments  

Local

Middle Georgia man dies when truck runs off road, slams into tree in Bibb County

June 11, 2021 8:39 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service