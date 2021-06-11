Local

Middle Georgia man dies when truck runs off road, slams into tree in Bibb County

A 50-year-old Bibb County man was killed Thursday evening when the Dodge Ram pickup truck he was driving ran off a road on the county’s west side and hit a tree, authorities said.

Bobby Hugh Mullis, of Lizella, was pronounced dead at a Macon hospital about an hour after the 7:49 p.m. wreck, officials said.

There were no other injuries reported, according to a Bibb sheriff’s statement describing the crash, which happened as Mullis was headed south about a mile below U.S. 80 in the 3200 block of Hamlin.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph
