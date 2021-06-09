Local

Warner Robins woman dies after being struck by SUV on Watson Boulevard

A 26-year-old Warner Robins woman died late Tuesday after she was struck by an SUV as she crossed Watson Boulevard near the Budget Inn motel on the city’s west side, officials said.

The victim, Shalynn Mack, was pronounced dead after she was taken to a Macon hospital for treatment, Warner Robins police said in a statement.

Mack was struck shortly after 9 p.m. by a westbound 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe as she tried to cross Watson from the road’s south side.

The police statement said she “walked into the path of” the SUV.

No charges were filed against the driver.

Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph
