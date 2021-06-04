Macon City Auditorium patio a great place to enjoy live music, drinks during First Friday

Hanging out on Macon City Auditorium’s patio listening to music has become a First Friday mainstay during the COVID-19 pandemic with health and fitness activities like yoga and pure barre sessions scheduled there other times of the month. Tonight, singer-guitarist Angel “Cash” Ocasio of Cash’s Juke Joint performs from 6 to 8 p.m. Special to The Telegraph

It’s June’s First Friday and as in recent pandemic months there’s an invitation to hear some music, have a few drinks and hang out with friends on Macon City Auditorium’s patio.

That’s been in lieu of big concerts and events inside. The weather looks good and Angel “Cash” Ocasio of Cash’s Juke Joint is singing and playing guitar while signature beverages are served from the bar.

According to Peyton Jeter, marketing director for the auditorium, folks are also welcome to bring outside food from restaurants to enjoy. It’s one creative way the auditorium found to engage with audiences despite COVID-19.

In a phone conversation and email exchange, she said the pandemic has led to other things like Fitness on the Patio where local gyms, studios and trainers bring outside movement and exercise sessions to the patio featuring yoga, pure barre and such.

She said there’s a “work hard, play hard” element to the sessions with tickets including a free cocktail afterward.

But as far as entertainment, with COVID-19 restrictions easing Jeter is pleased music is now cranking back up inside. A concert Saturday featuring Cody Jinks is sold out at what is listed as a normal capacity event.

The auditorium seats 2,700.

“People seem excited and ready for live entertainment,” Jeter said, adding not only is the Jinks concert sold out but coming shows are selling well.

Just so you know, The Allman Betts Band will be there in the middle of next week, June 9, and Dwight Yoakam is set for July 29. Tickets are available.

September is a fuller month with shows on the calendar for Rick Springfield on Sept. 2, a tribute to the Cotton Brothers featuring Shirley Caesar on Sept. 18 and Kenny G on Sept. 29.

Reaching to December, there’s a concert featuring Disney princess tunes and an evening with Collective Soul.

The auditorium is keeping the fitness thing going with Pure Barre Macon leading June 17 and Zumba with Symone on June 26.

“COVID required us to pivot and look for ways to serve the community and step up as a community partner,” Jeter said. “We did see shows postpone and cancel throughout 2020 and push dates into 2021 and 2022. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to reroute shows like the Avett Brothers, Alison Krauss or Jill Scott but we’re seeing a tremendous uptick in interest to booking both the Macon Coliseum and Macon City Auditorium.”

Jeter said to keep a lookout for more shows with new announcements coming as soon as next week.

Keep track of shows, new shows, ticketing and other details inside and out at www.maconcentreplex.org/auditorium. There’s also detailed COVID-19 information there.

Another feature of the First Friday patio concerts is that those interested get behind-the-scenes auditorium tours. In light of anticipated improvements and renovations at the historic venue starting in the coming months, it might be a good chance to see things “as is,” especially ahead of a milestone anniversary just a few years away.

David Aiello thinks tours are well warranted. Aiello is general manager for Spectra, the group that operates and brings entertainment to Macon Centreplex which encompasses the auditorium and Macon Coliseum.

“Macon City Auditorium is a staple to music history and to our Middle Georgia community,” he said. “It served as host to historic figures and events and now continues to serve as host to an increased diversity of events from concerts to comedy shows, fundraising galas to weddings and more. We’re pleased to be part of the process to keep the City Auditorium in top shape while also maintaining its historical integrity as it approaches its 100-year mark serving Macon.”

City officials are still ironing out final details of some of the what, when and how much of renovations but hopes are they’ll begin by fall and all will be ready by the 2025 anniversary.

Jeter said improvements are focused on the auditorium’s future and enhancing patron’s experience there. That includes creating a lobby area and entryway, upgrading seating, improving heating and air conditioning, upgrading electrical and plumbing, improving stage rigging and infrastructure to allow a wider variety of shows plus creating greater access.

As usual, a good way to track all First Friday offerings is by checking NewTown Macon’s website and Facebook page at www.newtownmacon.com/enjoyingplaces/first-friday and www.facebook.com/NTMacon.

Others may be interested in Saturday’s Middle Georgia Comic Convention featuring comic books, collectibles and toys. Admission is $5 and kids 12 and under are free and it starts at 10 a.m. at Holiday Inn Macon North at 3953 River Place Dr.

Masks are required and more is at www.facebook.com/midgacomiccon.

And again on the topic of live entertainment blossoming, here’s kind of a big deal: for the first time in 15 months, Theatre Macon is offering live theater onstage as it presents “Once on This Island” tonight through Sunday at 438 Cherry St.

There is also a virtual, online presentation.

The live tickets are $10-$25 and the virtual screening is $20.

Ticketing and details are at www.theatremacon.com.

