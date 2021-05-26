Car and ATV crash in Crawford County, leaving one driver dead and another injured

Stock Image

A car and ATV crashed into each other Tuesday evening in Crawford County, killing one of the drivers.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called around 5:30 p.m. to respond to an auto accident with injuries on Nannette Drive, according to sheriff’s office press release.

Both drivers were transported by the ambulance to a Macon hospital. The driver of the ATV was later produced dead; the driver of the passenger car sustained none-life-threatening injures.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash. The names of those involved are being withheld until family members can be notified.

