Bibb County dive team searching Amerson River Park for possible drowning victim

Bibb County dive teams are searching Amerson River Park in Macon after receiving a call that someone had gone underwater but did not resurface.

Sgt. Linda Howard, a spokesperson for Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, said investigators are searching the area but do not know for sure if anyone actually went under. The dive team is searching now to try and confirm if anyone drowned in the area.

The Telegraph will update as more information is made available.

