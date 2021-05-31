This ‘unique’ riverfront home for sale in Macon has elevator, multi-level decks, more

At the end of River Trace on the edge of the Monroe County and Bibb County border sits a picturesque estate along the Ocmulgee River.

The 5,825-square-foot home, at 1 River Trace, is for sale, and it features five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

Deepti Bhasin said she and her husband bought the property in 2016 from the children of Martha and David Thornton, who built the home in 1992.

The home saw the 1994 flood first hand, and Bhansin said they have pictures of the water covering the first floor up to the crown moulding.

The Thorntons repaired the damage from the flood, and Bhasin came across the property the day it went up on the market, she said.

She and her husband were looking for a home for a while before she found the River Trace estate.

Because she and her husband have stressful occupations, she said this home stuck out among their options.

“When I drove in, it just gave me a sense of peace,” she said. “This house, the minute I drive in, I have a smile, and it feels like home, and that feeling hasn’t gone away.”

This five bedroom, seven bath, 5,825 square foot home located at 1 River Trace in Macon is listed for $1,345,000. Jenna Eason

The brick home sits on five acres with 675 feet of waterfront of the Ocmulgee River. It features a gourmet kitchen, tiered decks, an elevator for the second floor bonus room and a large basement with a three car garage, kitchen and bathroom.

The estate also has a two stable horse barn with a bathroom and pasture.

Bhasin said the home is also a part of Macon history because the Thorntons greatly contributed to the Middle Georgia community in many ways including hosting Cherry Blossom events at the home.

“I think it’s a really unique house, and it’s simple, but still elegant,” she said. “It really has lots of history in terms of what it means to Macon, and I hope it goes to somebody that loves it as much as we do and they did.”

Price: $1,345,000

Real Estate Agents: Coldwell Banker Access Realty

Renu Datta, realtor - rdatta@cbssk.com, 478- 955-7505

Barbara R. Ledbetter, realtor - bledbetter@cbssk.com, 478-955-2176

Listing Link: https://bit.ly/2TfN1iV