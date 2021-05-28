Local

Historic College Street home for sale in Macon has Tiffany windows and ‘so much character’

Riding down College Street toward Riverside Drive, a bright, yellow house peaks through the trees with what appears to be a Mediterranean-style architecture.

The historic estate, at 179 College St., is for sale for $440,000 and features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

“There’s so much in this house. There’s so much character,” said Cindy McMichael, the real estate agent for the home. “Now, we strive to get this character.”

The home was built in 1886 by Lewis Stephens, and as a jeweler, he was one of the wealthiest men in Macon, McMichael said.

The front door and several windows in the home came from Tiffany’s, McMichael said, and the home features a large stained glass window that lights up the stairwell.

Each of the nine fireplaces has a unique mantle, and the home has heart pine floors with inlays as well as crown moulding.

Some of the original oil lights remain in the home and have been converted to electric, and pocket doors and built-in bookcases are throughout the home.

The ceiling of the front porch has always been painted haint blue as is common in historic houses to keep spirits or ghosts away, McMichael said. The home has an elevator and a small backyard.

Because the 5,600-square-feet home is rather large for a single person, the current owner decided to downsize, McMichael said.

Price: $440,000

Real Estate Agent: Cindy McMichael, Sheridan Solomon and Associates

Contact: cmcmichael@sheridansolomon.com

Listing Link: https://bit.ly/3oNFYd6

Jenna Eason
Jenna Eason creates serviceable news around culture, business and people who make a difference in the Macon community for The Telegraph. Jenna joined The Telegraph staff as a Peyton Anderson Fellow and multimedia reporter after graduating from Mercer University in May 2018 with a journalism degree and interning at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jenna has covered issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Middle Georgia elections and protests for the Middle Georgia community and Telegraph readers. Support my work with a digital subscription
