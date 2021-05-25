A horse lover’s paradise and a wedding venue? This 20-acre Middle GA farm is for sale

A few miles pass Bolingbroke, a large green pasture with a few horses comes into view just before an old sign for Morgan View Farm.

Renee Jones, who owns Morgan View Farm with her husband, said they started the farm 30 years ago, and their decision to buy the property that had shrubs almost as tall as the house was not a popular choice.

“Our family thought we were all crazy,” Jones said with a laugh.

However, Jones and her husband put in years of work to build a successful farm. They started as a boarding facility for horses with horseback riding lessons, and 10 years ago they started using the farm as a wedding venue.

After 30 years of running the farm, Jones decided it was time to downsize, so they are selling Morgan View Farm to move a mile down the road to a smaller location.

“It was the hardest decision I have ever made,” she said. “It’s time for the next chapter, and it’s okay, and I’m excited. I just hope that whoever buys this farm loves it as much as we do because this is the home we’ve raised our children and our grandchildren. This is home, and I will always ride by here and smile.”

About the property

The nearly 20-acre property comes with an 1,800 square foot home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The house features two fireplaces, heart pine floors, a sun room and granite countertops, and real estate agent Cindy McMichael described the home as a “true farmhouse.”

Other features on the property include a studio apartment, three barns with 23 stalls, five pastures with piped water and an 11,000 square foot covered arena.

Price: $1,499,900

Real Estate Agent: Cindy McMichael, Sheridan Solomon and Associates

Contact: cmcmichael@sheridansolomon.com

Listing Link: https://bit.ly/3oByUAc