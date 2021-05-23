Local
Do you like shopping local? Here’s a list of Middle Georgia farmers markets to visit
Macon is surrounded by acres and acres of farmland, and several local markets work with farmers to sell fresh produce and other items. From the Mulberry Market in Macon to the International City Farmers’ Market in Warner Robins, here is a list of local farmers markets and retailers to shop:
Mulberry Market
The Mulberry Market was established in 2009 to provide access to healthy food options and an outlet for local farmers and vendors to sell directly to the public.
The market has a vendor list that includes several farms, craftsmen and businesses that sell baked goods.
Where: Tattnall Square Park
When: Wednesdays from 3:30-6 p.m.
More information: mulberrymarket.org
Wesleyan Market
Wesleyan College hosts a farmers market every month with vendors that sell everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to baked goods to flowers and plants.
Local artists showcase their work, and animal adoptions and education displays are often offered at this market.
Where: Wesleyan College
When: Second Saturday of each month
More information: www.facebook.com/WesleyanMarket/
Macon State Farmer’s Market
The Macon State Farmer’s Market has vendors that sell farm fresh produce as well as a vendor that sells Christmas trees during the fall and winter months.
The market is home to a restaurant, florist and bakery as well.
Where: 2055 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon
When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. every day
More information: agr.georgia.gov/macon-farmers-market.aspx
International City Farmers’ Market
The International City Farmers’ Market in Warner Robins provides an opportunity to buy seasonal produce as well as local art and baked goods.
Where: Corner of Maple Street and Watson Boulevard, Warner Robins
When: 1-6 p.m. Thursdays
More information: internationalcityfarmersmarket.com/
Perry Farmers’ Market
Sponsored by the City of Perry and Georgia Main Street Program and managed by Land to Hand, Inc., the Perry Farmers’ Market offers baked goods, flowers and fresh produce in downtown Perry.
Where: 1025 Ball Street, Perry
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays
More information: www.facebook.com/cityofPerryFarmersMarket/
Barbour Farms Country Store
Barbour Farms Country Store in Byron offers an assortment of jams, jellies, candies and other goods.
Where: 235 Highway 49 North, Byron
When: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. every day
More information: barbour-farms.com/
Village Marketplace
As “your Farmer’s Market option when you can’t make it to the local Farmer’s Markets,” the Village Marketplace offers local produce, baked goods and much more.
Where: 2381 Ingleside Ave., Macon
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday
More information: www.villagemarketplacemacon.com/
Bill’s Produce Market
Bill’s Produce Market is a market stand that offers fresh produce and locally made products, according to Georgia Grown.
Where: 401 South Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday
More information: georgiagrown.com/member/bills-produce-market/
If you would like to add a market to this list, please email reporter Jenna Eason at jeason@macon.com
