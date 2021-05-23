Do you like shopping local? Here’s a list of Middle Georgia farmers markets to visit

Macon is surrounded by acres and acres of farmland, and several local markets work with farmers to sell fresh produce and other items. From the Mulberry Market in Macon to the International City Farmers’ Market in Warner Robins, here is a list of local farmers markets and retailers to shop:

Mulberry Market

The Mulberry Market was established in 2009 to provide access to healthy food options and an outlet for local farmers and vendors to sell directly to the public.

The market has a vendor list that includes several farms, craftsmen and businesses that sell baked goods.

Where: Tattnall Square Park

When: Wednesdays from 3:30-6 p.m.

More information: mulberrymarket.org

Wesleyan Market

Wesleyan College hosts a farmers market every month with vendors that sell everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to baked goods to flowers and plants.

Local artists showcase their work, and animal adoptions and education displays are often offered at this market.

Where: Wesleyan College

When: Second Saturday of each month

More information: www.facebook.com/WesleyanMarket/

Macon State Farmer’s Market

The Macon State Farmer’s Market has vendors that sell farm fresh produce as well as a vendor that sells Christmas trees during the fall and winter months.

The market is home to a restaurant, florist and bakery as well.

Where: 2055 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon

When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. every day

More information: agr.georgia.gov/macon-farmers-market.aspx

International City Farmers’ Market

The International City Farmers’ Market in Warner Robins provides an opportunity to buy seasonal produce as well as local art and baked goods.

Where: Corner of Maple Street and Watson Boulevard, Warner Robins

When: 1-6 p.m. Thursdays

More information: internationalcityfarmersmarket.com/

Perry Farmers’ Market

Sponsored by the City of Perry and Georgia Main Street Program and managed by Land to Hand, Inc., the Perry Farmers’ Market offers baked goods, flowers and fresh produce in downtown Perry.

Where: 1025 Ball Street, Perry

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

More information: www.facebook.com/cityofPerryFarmersMarket/

Barbour Farms Country Store

Barbour Farms Country Store in Byron offers an assortment of jams, jellies, candies and other goods.

Where: 235 Highway 49 North, Byron

When: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. every day

More information: barbour-farms.com/

Village Marketplace

As “your Farmer’s Market option when you can’t make it to the local Farmer’s Markets,” the Village Marketplace offers local produce, baked goods and much more.

Where: 2381 Ingleside Ave., Macon

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

More information: www.villagemarketplacemacon.com/

Bill’s Produce Market

Bill’s Produce Market is a market stand that offers fresh produce and locally made products, according to Georgia Grown.

Where: 401 South Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday

More information: georgiagrown.com/member/bills-produce-market/

If you would like to add a market to this list, please email reporter Jenna Eason at jeason@macon.com