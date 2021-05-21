Body of man believed killed by hit-and-run driver was later struck by Macon cop car

A man was believed to have been killed by a suspected hit-and-run driver on Mercer University Drive Thursday night.

The dead man’s body was later struck by the patrol car of a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy who was responding to the emergency call.

The unusual series of events unfolded a few minutes after 9 p.m. when the authorities were informed of a “person down” in the road in the 3100 block of Mercer University Drive.

The area lies just northwest of Henderson Stadium near Wellworth Avenue and the Mercer-Columbus Road split.

“The pedestrian had been fatally struck ... before deputies arrived,” sheriff’s officials said in a statement sent to local news outlets late Thursday. “It was also reported that a deputy accidentally struck the pedestrian while (deputies) were looking for (the victim).”

The dead man’s name was being withheld early Friday as officials sought to notify his next of kin.

The sheriff’s statement went on to say that witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored automobile speeding away from the scene.