Looking for fun things to do this summer in Macon? Here are more than a dozen options

Summer is here, and there are different activities and places to visit in Middle Georgia that are kid-friendly and fun during summer break. Outdoor activities, educational opportunities and more are waiting for you and your family right here in Macon. Here are some well-known (and some hidden gems) to visit.

Museums

The Museum of Arts and Sciences is a great place to take the family to “explore the universe” and “discover the world” through a museum that showcases different art exhibits, an observatory, a mini-zoo, and planetarium.

Location: 4182 Forsyth Rd, Macon, GA 31210

4182 Forsyth Rd, Macon, GA 31210 Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., closed on Sunday and Monday

10 a.m.-5 p.m., closed on Sunday and Monday Cost: Members and children aged 2 and under are free; Adults are $10, children 3-17 are $5, seniors citizens and military are $8 and college students are $7.

If the family is ready to explore and celebrate the rich art and history of African Americans, then The Tubman Museum is one of the best places to go in Macon.

Location : 310 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201

: 310 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201 Hours : 9 a.m.-5 p.m., closed on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday

: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., closed on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday Cost: Free for members, $10 for adults, $6 for children and teens, $8 for college students, seniors, military and educators.

Maconites with a love for music will appreciate the guitars, clothes, photos and other musical artifacts showcased at The Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House, a museum that celebrates the Allman Brothers Band.

Location: 2321 Vineville Ave, Macon, GA 31204

2321 Vineville Ave, Macon, GA 31204 Hours : 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday

: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday Cost: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $10 for children 10-18 and $13 for military/students

The Otis Redding Foundation and Mini Museum has a mission to empower, enrich and motivate young people in their musical journey and a visit there will inspire.

Location : 339 Cotton Ave, Macon, GA 31201

: 339 Cotton Ave, Macon, GA 31201 Hours : 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday

: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday Cost: Free

Learn more about the extended sports history of Georgia at The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, the county’s largest state sports museum that houses over 3,000 artifacts and showcases more than 400 inductees.

Location : 301 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201

: 301 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201 Hours : 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday

: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday Cost: $8 for those 17 and older, $6 for seniors, college and military, and $3.50 for children 16 and under

The Hay House’s signature Italian-renaissance style is the perfect historical house to see one of Georgia’s most distinguished structures.

Location : 934 Georgia Ave, Macon, GA 31201

: 934 Georgia Ave, Macon, GA 31201 Hours : 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday and Tuesday

: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed on Monday and Tuesday Cost: $13 for adults, $12 for seniors and military, $9 for students, children under 5 and Georgia Trust members are free.

The Museum at Capricorn features “more than 1,200 square feet of artifacts, murals and interactive digital kiosks” that celebrate and expound on the history and impact of Capricorn Records and Capricorn Sound Studios. Artists who recorded at Capricorn include Otis Redding and the Allman Brothers Band.

Location : 540 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Macon, Georgia 31201

: 540 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Macon, Georgia 31201 Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday Cost: $7 for the museum, $5 for studio tours

The great outdoors

The Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park is a great place to visit to learn about Georgia’s cultural heritage and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. The site preserves an estimated 17,000 years of history and is very informative for visitors.

Location : 1207 Emery Hwy, Macon, GA 31217

: 1207 Emery Hwy, Macon, GA 31217 Hours : 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Cost: Free

Amerson River Park not only has a beautiful view but also offers amenities such as a two-mile tubing float, playground for kids, kayaking, canoeing, and trails for all members of the family.

Location : 2551 Pierce Dr N, Macon, GA 31204

: 2551 Pierce Dr N, Macon, GA 31204 Hours : 7:30 a.m-8 p.m.

: 7:30 a.m-8 p.m. Cost: Free

Lake Tobesofkee is a recreation facility in Middle Georgia that offers different activities such as fishing, boating, and camping. This facility also has three public parks: Claystone, Sandy Beach, and Arrowhead Park with a waterpark.

Location: : 6600 Moseley Dixon Rd, Macon, GA 31220

: 6600 Moseley Dixon Rd, Macon, GA 31220 Hours : 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Cost: $3 per person, children under 6 are free

Coleman Hill Park is positioned at one of the highest points in Macon and has beautiful scenery for a day with the family.

Location: 285 Spring St, Macon, GA 31201

285 Spring St, Macon, GA 31201 Hours: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

7 a.m.-10 p.m. Cost: Free

After the recent expansion last year, Filmore Thomas Park has more recreational fun for the whole family that include a splash pad, nature trail, a pavilion, amphitheater, a concrete pad, playground and two basketball courts.

Location: 3793 Log Cabin Drive, Macon, GA 31204

3793 Log Cabin Drive, Macon, GA 31204 Hours: Open all day

Open all day Cost: Free

Indoor activities

William’s Fun Smart Toys offers toys for all purposes from educational to fun puzzles, and games. The neighborhood toy store promotes creative play and is acceptable for children of all ages.

Location : 2356 Ingleside Ave., Macon, GA 31204

: 2356 Ingleside Ave., Macon, GA 31204 Hours: 10 a.m- 5:30 p.m, closed on Sundays

Pin Strikes has a different range of activities such as bowling, laser tag, rock climbing, bumper cars, over 60 video games, and food.

Location: 4318 Sheraton Drive, Macon, GA 31210

4318 Sheraton Drive, Macon, GA 31210 Hours: Noon-10 p.m Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m-midnight Friday and Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. on Sundays

Urban Air Adventure Park is an indoor adventure park that has various obstacles, games, and trampolines for a challenging day of fun.

Location : 156 Tom Hill Sr Blvd, Macon, GA 31210

: 156 Tom Hill Sr Blvd, Macon, GA 31210 Hours: 4-8 p.m Monday through Thursday, 4-10 p.m on Friday’s, 10 a.m-10 p.m on Saturday’s, and noon-8 p.m Sunday

4-8 p.m Monday through Thursday, 4-10 p.m on Friday’s, 10 a.m-10 p.m on Saturday’s, and noon-8 p.m Sunday Cost: Tickets start at $14.99

Skyzone Trampoline Park is an attraction with interactive fun such as freestyle jumping, ultimate dodgeball, ninja warrior course, warped wall, foam zone, and sky slam.

Location: Tom Hill Sr Blvd Suite 100B, Macon, GA 31210

Tom Hill Sr Blvd Suite 100B, Macon, GA 31210 Hours : 4-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-7 p.m on Sunday

: 4-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-7 p.m on Sunday Cost: Tickets start at $14.99

Want to capture the bonding moments correctly? Selfie Suite is the place to snap a perfect picture with several different themed backdrops, the interactive exhibit is the fun for everyone in the family.