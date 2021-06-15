Local

Looking for fun things to do this summer in Macon? Here are more than a dozen options

Summer is here, and there are different activities and places to visit in Middle Georgia that are kid-friendly and fun during summer break. Outdoor activities, educational opportunities and more are waiting for you and your family right here in Macon. Here are some well-known (and some hidden gems) to visit.

Museums

The Museum of Arts and Sciences is a great place to take the family to “explore the universe” and “discover the world” through a museum that showcases different art exhibits, an observatory, a mini-zoo, and planetarium.

If the family is ready to explore and celebrate the rich art and history of African Americans, then The Tubman Museum is one of the best places to go in Macon.

Maconites with a love for music will appreciate the guitars, clothes, photos and other musical artifacts showcased at The Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House, a museum that celebrates the Allman Brothers Band.

The Otis Redding Foundation and Mini Museum has a mission to empower, enrich and motivate young people in their musical journey and a visit there will inspire.

Learn more about the extended sports history of Georgia at The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, the county’s largest state sports museum that houses over 3,000 artifacts and showcases more than 400 inductees.

The Hay House’s signature Italian-renaissance style is the perfect historical house to see one of Georgia’s most distinguished structures.

The Museum at Capricorn features “more than 1,200 square feet of artifacts, murals and interactive digital kiosks” that celebrate and expound on the history and impact of Capricorn Records and Capricorn Sound Studios. Artists who recorded at Capricorn include Otis Redding and the Allman Brothers Band.

The great outdoors

The Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park is a great place to visit to learn about Georgia’s cultural heritage and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. The site preserves an estimated 17,000 years of history and is very informative for visitors.

Amerson River Park not only has a beautiful view but also offers amenities such as a two-mile tubing float, playground for kids, kayaking, canoeing, and trails for all members of the family.

Lake Tobesofkee is a recreation facility in Middle Georgia that offers different activities such as fishing, boating, and camping. This facility also has three public parks: Claystone, Sandy Beach, and Arrowhead Park with a waterpark.

Coleman Hill Park is positioned at one of the highest points in Macon and has beautiful scenery for a day with the family.

After the recent expansion last year, Filmore Thomas Park has more recreational fun for the whole family that include a splash pad, nature trail, a pavilion, amphitheater, a concrete pad, playground and two basketball courts.

Indoor activities

William’s Fun Smart Toys offers toys for all purposes from educational to fun puzzles, and games. The neighborhood toy store promotes creative play and is acceptable for children of all ages.

Pin Strikes has a different range of activities such as bowling, laser tag, rock climbing, bumper cars, over 60 video games, and food.

Urban Air Adventure Park is an indoor adventure park that has various obstacles, games, and trampolines for a challenging day of fun.

Skyzone Trampoline Park is an attraction with interactive fun such as freestyle jumping, ultimate dodgeball, ninja warrior course, warped wall, foam zone, and sky slam.

Want to capture the bonding moments correctly? Selfie Suite is the place to snap a perfect picture with several different themed backdrops, the interactive exhibit is the fun for everyone in the family.

