New Amazon series ‘The Underground Railroad’ features scenes shot in downtown Macon

Macon’s Terminal Station is no stranger to the big screen.

The “Crown Jewel” of downtown Macon is featured in scenes in the upcoming Marvel movie “Black Widow,” scheduled for release this summer.

But before it makes its Marvel debut, the station will be featured in the 10-episode Amazon series “The Underground Railroad,” released today on Amazon Prime Video. The series is based on the book “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead, a fictional account of two slaves attempting to escape a Georgia plantation and find freedom. The station can be seen in several different trailers:

The director and writer of the show is Academy Award-winner Barry Jenkins, who won for “Moonlight” (2017) and “If Beale Street Could Talk” (2018).

The Terminal Station is a former railroad station built in 1916 and designed by architect Alfred T. Fellheimer, who also designed New York City’s Grand Central Terminal. The station was closed in 1975 and later served as the headquarters for Georgia Power. The city of Macon purchased the station in 2002 and later renovated it. The Terminal Station is now managed by the Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority.

The station has been featured on many TV shows and movies, including: The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings, Wise Blood, A Trip to Bountiful, The Crazies, Trouble with the Curve, 42, Need For Speed, The Fifth Wave, The Best of Enemies and Zombieland: Double Tap.