Man dies after firefighters pull him from burning house in Macon’s Payne City

Macon-Bibb County firefighters pulled a man from a burning house in the Payne City neighborhood on Tuesday morning but he soon died.

The victim, Terry Washington, 60, suffered extensive burns and smoke inhalation, Bibb Coroner Leon Jones said.

The fire began about 10:30 a.m. in a house at 94 Green St. at the corner of Rose Avenue.

Firefighters rushed the man outside on a stretcher and wheeled him to a waiting ambulance.

A fire official said the cause of the blaze was being investigated.