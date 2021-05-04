Local

Man dies after firefighters pull him from burning house in Macon’s Payne City

Macon-Bibb County firefighters pulled a man from a burning house in the Payne City neighborhood on Tuesday morning but he soon died.

The victim, Terry Washington, 60, suffered extensive burns and smoke inhalation, Bibb Coroner Leon Jones said.

The fire began about 10:30 a.m. in a house at 94 Green St. at the corner of Rose Avenue.

Firefighters rushed the man outside on a stretcher and wheeled him to a waiting ambulance.

A fire official said the cause of the blaze was being investigated.

Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
