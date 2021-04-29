Riding the bus in Macon isn’t so hard. Here’s a simple guide to get you started

Although the coronavirus pandemic nearly shut down all aspects of life in March 2020, the Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority didn’t take a single day off.

“During the pandemic, everything was uncharted waters. We just didn’t know what to do, but we knew that we needed to really impress upon people the safety aspect, not only for our passengers, but certainly for our staff,” said Jami Gaudet, public information officer for MTA.

MTA was one of the first authorities in the United States to check temperatures of passengers and require people to wear a mask, Gaudet said. They started checking temperatures on March 13, 2020, and started requiring masks on April 20, 2020.

MTA has a fleet of 40 buses with two electric buses and 80 employees.

“We pride ourselves on (our bus drivers) being friendly and helpful, especially during this time of COVID. It’s such a difficult time so we want to make bus riding, not only as efficient as possible but as pleasant as possible,” Gaudet said.

Here’s how to ride the bus in Macon.

To purchase a bus fare

MTA provides three ways people can purchase their fares for the bus. A regular fare is $1.25, and a transit fare is $0.50.

People ages 62 and up can purchase a fare for $0.60 with a valid ID, and students who are between 13-years-old and 12th grade can ride for $0.75, while children under 13 ride free with an adult.

Paratransit riders who have completed an application can ride for $2.50.

Here’s how to buy a fare:

Smart Cards, a reusable bus ticket, are available to be purchased at the kiosk in MTA’s Transfer Station during business hours. People can pay for their fare on their smartphone using the Token Transit app. After purchasing a ticket, show the bus driver the mobile ticket on your phone as you board. To use cash, bus riders must have exact change, because the drivers are not giving change due to coronavirus precautions.

People can purchase multiple rides for a discounted price or purchase an unlimited monthly pass.

How to find your route

At www.mta-mac.com, people can view a system map, as well as the schedules for each bus route.

Information can also be found at Terminal Station or people can ask their bus driver any questions.

If people would like their questions answered before boarding the bus, they can call 478-803-2504.

“They will answer all your questions. They’re friendly, they’re helpful and they know we have people coming in all the time who have questions,” Gaudet said.

MTA currently has 10 routes that start at terminal station at 5:20 a.m. The last route ends around 9 p.m. on weekdays and 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

As the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end, Gaudet said the MTA will consider extending the hours of operation.

Once you are on the bus

MTA has safety protocols on their website that riders should follow for their safety. Some of those protocols include keeping your valuables secure, never crossing the street in front of a bus and arriving at the bus stop 10 minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive.

If the bus is approaching your stop, pull on the cord hanging against the window of the bus to alert the driver, or people can simply tell the driver when their stop is coming up.

“We’re always looking to be as innovative as possible, and to meet the needs in the community,” Gaudet said.