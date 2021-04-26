Food trucks, art, music and more: What to know about Macon’s Pan African Festival

A festival will fill Macon with music, food and dance Saturday and Sunday as attendees celebrate the diverse cultures of the African continent.

The Tubman Museum will host the 25th Pan African Festival of Georgia in the Macon Coliseum parking lot starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release. It costs $5 per person to attend and is free for children under 6.

Chi Ezekwueche, an artist and community leader, founded the festival in 1996 to celebrate African influences from around the world.

The festival will feature Caribbean and Soul Food options as well as food trucks, and activities will be available including art, storytelling, live performances and dancing, according to the release.

American singer Howard Hewett will be performing Saturday, and for Praise Fest on Sunday, American gospel singer Pastor Charles Jenkins will perform along with local choirs and soloists.

Other performers include Just Friends, The Johnny Hollingshed Band, Derek “The Change Man” Smith, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson and Charles King.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the festival will be held in the parking lot of the Macon Coliseum in order to have enough space for social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines.

For more information:

Festival information: 478-743-8544

Sponsorship information: 478-845-3555 or hyoung@tubmanmuseum.com

Volunteer opportunity: 478-743-8544

Vendor information: 478-845-3850 or dvanzant@tubmanmuseum.com