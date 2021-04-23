Museum of Arts and Science’s exhibit features rising artists in Georgia, across U.S.

Linda Hall’s “Together but Separate” is one of many sculptural pieces and paintings now displayed in exhibits at the Museum of Arts and Sciences on Forsyth Road. Among various subjects and themes, Hall’s piece and several others reflect artists’ interpretations of life under COVID-19. Special to The Telegraph

There’s little more than a month left to see the Museum of Arts and Science’s annual “Emerging National IX” exhibition.

As the name indicates, it’s the ninth version of the museum’s showcase of rising talents from across the U.S. and this year features two artists producing work in Georgia and one each creating in Florida and New York.

“The ‘Emerging National’ exhibitions give us the chance to feature new artists with most coming from university master of fine arts programs,” said Kristy Edwards, curator of art at the museum. “It gives us the opportunity to bring outstanding works of art to Macon for the public to enjoy and lets us showcase and support rising creators.”

Edwards said it’s also one way the museum provides fresh art to its permanent collection. She said the museum generally purchases and adds two works from the annual show.

Once purchased by the museum, such pieces are considered part of what it calls its “Emerging Voices” collection.

Works in “Emerging National IX” are also available for private, individual purchase.

“’Emerging National’ is the genius brainchild of our executive director, Susan Welsh, who also curated it,” Edwards said. “It allows us to grow our collection, helps emerging artists plus brings in work from outside Middle Georgia letting us see what’s happening elsewhere.”

Edwards said the display is organized to allow works and artists’ varied styles to play off one another. For example, she said large, colorful abstracts serve as foils for works without color. She said works are placed to “create a conversation among themselves through color and form.”

“You may not notice it directly but you will take it in subliminally and it adds dramatically to experiencing the exhibit and each piece,” Edwards said. “A lot of thought and planning goes into selecting and displaying each piece to make the exhibit work as a whole.”

Edwards said a number of the new works reflect artists’ experience and interpretation of life during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other themes include the intersection of faith and reason with intuition and logic, the impact of digital technology relative to creating art and storytelling and communication using beautiful and meaningful materials.

“Emerging Nationals IX” runs through May 29 and “Emerging Voices” through October.

Also notably on view are Florida-based artist Linda Hall’s sculpture collection titled “Masked Anxiety” which runs through June and paintings by internationally known Macon native William Segal in the “Seeing and Being’ exhibit.

Hall’s current work is largely her response to COVID-19, the tensions it causes and yet the beauty to be found.

In addition to being exhibited, Segal’s work has been used by the museum as the basis for online art classes with some of the resulting Segal-inspired work on display.

At times, outstanding artwork at the museum may be overlooked due to the organization’s innovative science and nature programs and spacious natural setting with trails and picnic spots. Edwards said far from having to be an either/or situation, the Museum of Arts and Sciences works to make its various elements an enriching overall experience for individuals and families.

“There’s a tremendous opportunity for adults and families to enjoy the outdoors and our remarkable children’s features involving nature, ecology and science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM),” she said. But we’ve found that it’s not just adults who are enthralled by the gallery exhibits. Children respond to the work and are finding “Emerging National IX,’ ‘Emerging Voices’ and other exhibits quite engaging and delightful.”

The museum is located at 4182 Forsyth Road and open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free for members and $10 for adults, $5 for children 3-17 with those 2 and under free. Seniors and military are $8 and college students $7.

The museum observes COVID-19 precautions and masks are required and available for $1.

Further information is at masmacon.org including information on Edwards’ live streams and blog exploring artists and the art at the museum.

Coming up, tickets are on sale now for Theatre Macon’s April 29-May 2 online presentation of “Working,” based on the book by Studs Terkle. The musical presentation explores how people’s work and their relation to it reveals aspects of their humanity and will highlight local workers and include glimpses into the work of performing actors and production personnel. The show is not part of Theatre Macon’s subscription performances and ticketing and other information are at www.theatremacon.com.

Contact writer Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.