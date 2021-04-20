Woman hit and killed by big rig on I-75 Tuesday morning in south Bibb County

Stock Image

A woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was struck by a tractor-trailer truck on Interstate 75 in south Bibb County.

Coroner Leon Jones said the incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the freeway’s southbound lanes about half a mile north of the Hartley Bridge Road interchange.

The victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of her kin.

Jones said the trucker whose rig struck the woman told him that the woman “smiled at him and walked out” into traffic.