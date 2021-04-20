Local

Woman hit and killed by big rig on I-75 Tuesday morning in south Bibb County

Stock Image
Stock Image

A woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was struck by a tractor-trailer truck on Interstate 75 in south Bibb County.

Coroner Leon Jones said the incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the freeway’s southbound lanes about half a mile north of the Hartley Bridge Road interchange.

The victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of her kin.

Jones said the trucker whose rig struck the woman told him that the woman “smiled at him and walked out” into traffic.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service