Kumho Tire is planning a $21 million expansion in Macon, mayor announces

Macan-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller had a surprise to share with the group of community leaders at the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce State of the Community address.

Kumho Tire has approved a $21.8 million investment to expand their facility by more than 20,000 square feet, Miller said.

“We have just as much focus on supporting and helping our existing industries and businesses as we do at attracting new ones, but we still aren’t finished yet,” Miller said.

The increased capacity will allow Kumho Tire of Georgia to produce an additional 500,000 tires annually, and the groundbreaking ceremony will be held on May 21, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled about the expansion of Kumho Tire in Georgia,” said Keith Lolley, director of human resources of Kumho Tire Georgia, in the release. “This is great news for our team members and the Macon-Bibb community as a whole.”

The current Kumho Tire facility is about 1,000,000 square feet and was a $600 million investment that brought more than 400 new jobs when it came to Macon-Bibb County in May 2016, according to the release.

Miller’s accomplishments so far

Miller began his first State of the Community address by quoting baseball great Jackie Robinson about the importance of impacting other people’s lives.

“By measuring the impact we have already had on our neighbors lives, I am pleased to say the state of our community is strong,” Miller said.

The 2021 State of the Community was held at Luther Willliams Field on Thursday.

Miller listed the accomplishments the county has made since he stepped into office.

Here are seven accomplishments mentioned during the address.

“Team Macon extends well beyond this great gathering of community leaders today,” Miller said. “We are one Macon. We are strong. We are nimble. We are smart, and we are ready to work together... Our success as a community is a team effort.”