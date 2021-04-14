Former Crawford County Sheriff’s investigator arrested on aggravated assault charge

Crawford County Courthouse jvorhees@macon.com

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a former Crawford County Sheriff’s investigator Wednesday and charged him with assaulting a man during a March traffic stop.

The GBI arrested Dennis Ballard, 47, and charged him with aggravated assault and violation of oath of office, according to a press release. Ballard had been on administrative leave, and was booked into the Crawford County jail. He has since bonded out of jail and been fired by the county.

Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker asked the GBI to investigate a March 16 incident involving Ballard and a man he arrested during a traffic stop. Ballard, who was assigned to investigate drug crimes, saw what he believed to be a drug deal in a Crawford County motel parking lot. Ballard then followed the alleged suspects and called on a patrol unit to assist him in stopping their vehicle.

Three adults and two juveniles were found in the car, and Ballard removed a backpack from the car. An adult man attempted to snatch the backpack from Ballard and run. Ballard and the man fought to the ground and Ballard pressed down on the man’s neck with his forearm until the victim passed out, according to the GBI.

Ballard then performed a “sternum rub,” according to the report, to revive the man, placed him in handcuffs, assisted him to his feet, and then kicked the feet out from under the victim and took him to the ground.

A judge set Ballard’s bond at $25,000. Sheriff Walker noted that Ballard has been fired from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI will complete an investigation into the incident and turn over results to the Macon District Attorney’s office.