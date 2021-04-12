Louisiana-based rental equipment company opens a new facility in Macon

H&E Equipment Services Inc., a Louisiana-based rental equipment company, has opened a Macon facility, its fourth in Georgia.

The new 18,800-square-foot facility is located at 4600 Pio Nono Ave.

The 7.5 acre site includes a fully-fenced yard area, offices, a parts warehouse and repair shop with eight service bays and several overhead cranes, according to a company news release.

The facility is expected to service a variety of construction and general industrial equipment for Middle Georgia customers, covering the territory between Macon and H&E Equipment Services’ existing facilities in Atlanta and Opelika, Alabama.

“With the Air Force base in Warner Robins and the continuing expansion of the largest industrial market in the state, the Middle Georgia area—and Macon specifically—was our primary focus for growth,” Macon branch manager Tim Price said in the release.

“The ongoing reconstruction of the I-75/I-16 interchange makes Macon the perfect location to tie our Atlanta, Savannah and north Florida markets together. With machines and resources on all sides, we’ll be able to even more efficiently provide whatever our customers may need.”

The company already has filled four local positions and plans to immediately hire at least four more people from the Middle Georgia area, Price said by telephone Monday.

The four jobs now being advertised can be found at hehiring.com.

“We anticipate about a dozen jobs being created by this new facility as we become established in Macon,” Diana Pietrogallo, communications coordinator for H&E Equipment Services, said in an email.

The Macon office specializes in rental of aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators, compressors and other equipment, according to the release.

Manufactureres represented include Allmand, Atlas Copco, Blue Diamond, Bomag, Case, Club Car, Doosan, Gehl, Generac Mobile, Genie, Hamm, Hy-Brid Lifts, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kubota, LayMor, Link-Belt Excavators, MEC, Miller, Multiquip, Okada, Polaris, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Sullair, Sullivan-Palatek, Takeuchi, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar and others.

The Macon facility provides expanded new and used equipment sales, parts availability within 24 hours for most items, in-shop and mobile service repairs, training and other services, the release said.

In addition to its Macon, Atlanta and Savannah facilities, H&E Equipment Services other site in Georgia is located in Suwanee.

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services bills itself as one of the largest rental equipment companies in the nation. The company has branch locations throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest and Gulf Coast.