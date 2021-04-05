Local

Weekend blaze leaves two dead in Warner Robins

A fire on Saturday morning on the north side of Warner Robins killed two people who were inside, city fire officials said in a statement on Monday.

The names of the victims were not mentioned in the statement, which said their next of kin had yet to be notified.

The 7 a.m. blaze happened at 207 Suzanne Drive, a brick house built in 1953, which lies a couple of blocks north of Green Street’s intersection with North Pleasant Hill Road.

Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
