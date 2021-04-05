Weekend blaze leaves two dead in Warner Robins

A fire on Saturday morning on the north side of Warner Robins killed two people who were inside, city fire officials said in a statement on Monday.

The names of the victims were not mentioned in the statement, which said their next of kin had yet to be notified.

The 7 a.m. blaze happened at 207 Suzanne Drive, a brick house built in 1953, which lies a couple of blocks north of Green Street’s intersection with North Pleasant Hill Road.