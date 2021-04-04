Macon teen visiting friend struck by truck, killed early Sunday on city’s west side

An 18-year-old Macon man was killed early Sunday after being struck by a truck, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

The victim, Tyler Hart, had pulled up at a friend’s house in the 4000 block of Knight Road, which parallels Interstate 475 north of Thomaston Road, about 12:30 a.m., Jones said.

As Hart was standing by the road at a parked Ford F-150 pickup, another truck, a Chevrolet Silverado, that was going by struck him, sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

The northbound Chevy was said to have rounded a “slight curve” and veered into the opposite side of the road, hitting Hart and the parked Ford. Two people in the parked truck were treated for non-life-threatening injuries as was the driver of the Chevy.

The Chevy’s driver, Jason Ellis Partin, 48, of Gray, was later jailed on a first-degree vehicular homicide charge, sheriff’s officials said.

Further details were not immediately available.