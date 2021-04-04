Local

Macon teen visiting friend struck by truck, killed early Sunday on city’s west side

An 18-year-old Macon man was killed early Sunday after being struck by a truck, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

The victim, Tyler Hart, had pulled up at a friend’s house in the 4000 block of Knight Road, which parallels Interstate 475 north of Thomaston Road, about 12:30 a.m., Jones said.

As Hart was standing by the road at a parked Ford F-150 pickup, another truck, a Chevrolet Silverado, that was going by struck him, sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

The northbound Chevy was said to have rounded a “slight curve” and veered into the opposite side of the road, hitting Hart and the parked Ford. Two people in the parked truck were treated for non-life-threatening injuries as was the driver of the Chevy.

The Chevy’s driver, Jason Ellis Partin, 48, of Gray, was later jailed on a first-degree vehicular homicide charge, sheriff’s officials said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
