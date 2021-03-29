Middle Georgia woman dies two days after house fire in southeast Macon

A 69-year-old woman died Sunday, two days after she was critically injured in a house fire in southeast Macon.

Amanda Williams was pronounced dead about 11 p.m. at an Augusta hospital where she was being treated for burns, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

The fire happened Friday in the 500 block of Villa Crest Avenue, a few blocks east of Houston Avenue and Pendleton Homes.

Jones said someone pulled Williams from the flames but further details about the blaze were not immediately available.