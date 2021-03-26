Local

Woman dies when SUV slams into concrete barrier along interstate off-ramp in Macon

A front-seat passenger in a compact SUV died early Friday in a crash at an Interstate 16 off-ramp in Macon, sheriff’s officials said.

The victim, a 64-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at a city hospital shortly after the 3:45 a.m. wreck at the eastbound Spring Street exit.

In a statement, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said two other people riding in the Nissan Rogue that crashed — the driver, a 67-year-old man from Monterey, Tennessee, and a second passenger, a 42-year-old man — were taken to the hospital and “in stable condition.”

The Nissan was said to have exited the freeway at Spring Street “when it struck a concrete barrier,” the statement said.

The name of the woman who died was being withheld until her next of kin could be reached.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories.
