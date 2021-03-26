Woman dies when SUV slams into concrete barrier along interstate off-ramp in Macon

A front-seat passenger in a compact SUV died early Friday in a crash at an Interstate 16 off-ramp in Macon, sheriff’s officials said.

The victim, a 64-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at a city hospital shortly after the 3:45 a.m. wreck at the eastbound Spring Street exit.

In a statement, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said two other people riding in the Nissan Rogue that crashed — the driver, a 67-year-old man from Monterey, Tennessee, and a second passenger, a 42-year-old man — were taken to the hospital and “in stable condition.”

The Nissan was said to have exited the freeway at Spring Street “when it struck a concrete barrier,” the statement said.

The name of the woman who died was being withheld until her next of kin could be reached.