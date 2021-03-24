As case counts improve, Middle GA health officials warn about spread of COVID variants

COVID-19 cases and related deaths continue to decline in Georgia from mid-January peaks while thousands of residents are vaccinated every day. Gov. Brian Kemp announced that soon all Georgians 16 and older will be eligible for one of three coronavirus vaccines that have received emergency authorization in the U.S.

Local health leaders continue to urge caution, however, even as numbers improve. The North Central Health District, which manages 18 county health departments in Middle Georgia for the state health department, noted that several new cases of the “U.K. variant” of the coronavirus have been reported in Middle Georgia recently: two in Houston County, and three in Putnam County.

Cases of the “Brazilian variant” are also increasing in the U.S., and 16 have been reported in Georgia. Variant strains of the coronavirus can spread more quickly than the current dominant strain and have been linked to higher death rates, according to the health district. Variant testing is limited, making it more difficult for health officials to get a true sense of how many cases there are in the state.

“As we continue to document additional variant cases in our area, it’s important to keep in mind that there are likely more unidentified cases in our communities,” said Amber Erickson, NCHD director of Epidemiology, Community Assessment and Research Initiatives. “Variant testing is limited in Georgia, and not all positive tests are screened for variants. That’s why it is so essential for our residents to be vigilant when it comes to following public health guidelines.”

The three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — protect against these strains, health officials said. But there’s still a lot they don’t know about the strains, the vaccines’ level of efficacy against them and the impact of the future development of new strains.

“All COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S. by emergency use authorization provide some level of protection against the know COVID-19 variants,” Erickson said. “However, until there is more data, we will not know just how effective the vaccines are against the variants.”

COVID-19 safety precautions

Middle Georgians can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by following these recommendations from health officials, most of which are well-known at this point:

Get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue. If a tissue is not available, use the inside of your elbow to cover yourself.

Regularly clean and disinfect high-touch objects and surfaces.

Keep at least a six-foot distance from others in public spaces.

Avoid large gatherings or crowds.

Wear layered face coverings in public spaces.

Making a vaccine appointment

Appointments for Georgia’s nine mass vaccination sites can be made at myvaccinegeorgia.com. Residents can also contact their local health departments or other local vaccine providers to schedule a shot.

Georgians 16 and older can receive the vaccine with proper proof of age, such as a government issued ID, and with the accompaniment of a parent, guardian, or other adult authorized to provide informed consent for the patient.

Atrium Health Navicent announced that it would begin offering vaccines for newly eligible Georgians starting Thursday at the following locations:

Family Health Center (drive-thru), 3780 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon

The Wellness Center, 3797 Northside Drive, Macon

Medical Center of Peach County, 1960, Highway 247 Connector, Byron

Navicent Health Baldwin, 821 North Cobb Street, Milledgeville

To make an appointment, visit www.CovidsafeGA.org or call 478-633-7233. Appointments are based on vaccine availability, which is allocated and managed by the state.