Two killed and one injured in Lizella house fire early Tuesday morning

A predawn blaze Tuesday in Lizella left two people dead and a third in the burn unit at an Augusta hospital, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

The fire, reported at 4:28 a.m., happened at 2296 Sofkee Circle in a subdivision just south of Lake Tobesofkee.

The two people killed were thought to be a woman and a child, Jones said, but their identities had not been confirmed.

Another victim, a 36-year-old man, was flown to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta.

The coroner said the fire “fully engulfed” the house and two automobiles.

